The aim is to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Rwanda’s government within the next three months, Tchoumi says on the sidelines of the Africa CEO Forum in Abidjan. Such agreements, he says, can help attract new partners in financing and diagnostics. “We play the role of catalyst.”

Scientists predict that breast cancer prevalence in sub-Saharan Africa will double by 2050. But scientists led by Claudia Anyigba at the University of Ghana argue that the true extent of cancer in the region is unknown due to the lack of cancer registries.

As of 2021, only 20 of the 46 World Health Organization (WHO) member states in sub-Saharan Africa have active cancer registries with wide coverage. One of those countries was Rwanda.

In sub-Saharan Africa breast cancer will most likely be a “neglected” healthcare issue as governments give a higher priority to communicable diseases, Anyigba’s