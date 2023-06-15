PARTNERS IN CRIME

Berlusconi and Gaddafi: The story of a mutually self-serving friendship

By Jeune Afrique

Posted on June 15, 2023 14:16

Berlu Gadaffi Muammar Gaddafi and Silvio Berlusconi in Sirte, Libya, 25 August 2004. ©Claudio ONORATI/POOL/AFP
Muammar Gaddafi and Silvio Berlusconi in Sirte, Libya, 25 August 2004. ©Claudio ONORATI/POOL/AFP

The former Italian prime minister and businessman, Silvio Berlusconi, who died on 12 June at the age of 86, was one of Muammar Gaddafi’s last European allies before his downfall.

Saturday 30 August 2008, in the garden of what had been the palace of the Italian governor of Benghazi during the colonial period, Berlusconi, still the relatively youthful 72-year-old head of the Italian government, warmly embraced Colonel Gaddafi, the Libyan head of state.

The two men exchanged smiles and pleasantries for the cameras. It was a “historic” moment, or at least that is what they were both trying to demonstrate. Berlusconi and Gaddafi had just signed a treaty of “friendship, partnership and cooperation” designed to “close a chapter from the past, once and for all”.

“After the tragic moments of the Italian occupation, and on behalf of the Italian people, I feel duty-bound to apologise and express our sorrow for what happened so many years ago,” said the man who was then head of the Italian government. His Libyan counterpart added, “This is a historic moment in which

