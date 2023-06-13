no love lost

Egypt: Football fans remain shackled as confrontations persist

By The Africa Report

Posted on June 13, 2023 14:07

Football – CAF Champions League Final – Second leg – Wydad AC v Al Ahly SC – Mohammed V Stadium, Casablanca, Morocco – June 11, 2023. Fans with flares in the stands during the match
Football – CAF Champions League Final – Second leg – Wydad AC v Al Ahly SC – Mohammed V Stadium, Casablanca, Morocco – June 11, 2023. Fans with flares in the stands during the match REUTERS

When Egypt’s popular football club Ahly scored a late equaliser in Casablanca to claim the African Champions League trophy at the expense of Morocco’s Wydad on Sunday, their passionate supporters celebrated wildly in the stands, getting into a festive mood that they can hardly enjoy at home.

Hundreds of jubilant fans set off firecrackers, waved giant flags bearing Ahly’s iconic eagle emblem and chanted feverishly as the Cairo giants won 3-2 on aggregate for a record-extending 11th Champions League crown.

