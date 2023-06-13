Egypt: Football fans remain shackled as confrontations persist

Hundreds of jubilant fans set off firecrackers, waved giant flags bearing Ahly’s iconic eagle emblem and chanted feverishly as the Cairo giants won 3-2 on aggregate for a record-extending 11th Champions League crown.

