Cash-strapped Kenya looks to expand bond market to attract skittish investors

Since President William Ruto assumed office in September 2022, his economic stewards have scouted for potential special bonds – whose modalities are yet to be established – with the goal of changing the market’s low appetite for long-term securities.

Kenya’s economy is saddled with various shocks including regional drought, global political tensions, and exchange rate fluctuations.

The targeted dollar-denominated bond sale expansion includes offers on diaspora remittances, foreign currency savings in local banks, and fuel subsidy arrears – all revenue-sourcing avenues to fund budget deficits – together with the hotly criticised housing levy.

These are also part of attempts to quell the country’s foreign exchange turmoil, which has marginally improved since reviving the interbank market in March.

Domestic market hitches

Key details need to be ironed out, such as whether the