The country had an informal stock market in the late 1950s, which became official in 1965. The socialist revolution of 1974-75 led to the nationalisation of private businesses and the end of the exchange. That era now seems to be closing, with the Ethiopian Securities Exchange (ESX) starting roadshows to raise capital in May. The exchange is offering ownership of up to 75% to local and foreign private-sector investors.

