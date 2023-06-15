Skills Revolution

Ethiopian banks need corporate-governance overhaul to make stock market work: Pragma

By David Whitehouse

Posted on June 15, 2023 04:00

A signage shows the branch of Commercial bank of Ethiopia along Bole Road in Addis Ababa © Sign for a branch of Commercial Bank of Ethiopia along Bole Road in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, July 31, 2019. REUTERS/Maheder Haileselassie Tadese
Sign for a branch of Commercial Bank of Ethiopia along Bole Road in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, July 31, 2019. REUTERS/Maheder Haileselassie Tadese

More than half a century without an official capital market has left Ethiopia short of the range of expertise needed to make a success of current plans, says Mered Fikireyohannes, CEO of Pragma Investment Advisory in Addis Ababa.

The country had an informal stock market in the late 1950s, which became official in 1965. The socialist revolution of 1974-75 led to the nationalisation of private businesses and the end of the exchange. That era now seems to be closing, with the Ethiopian Securities Exchange (ESX) starting roadshows to raise capital in May. The exchange is offering ownership of up to 75% to local and foreign private-sector investors.

