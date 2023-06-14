Pressure points

US threatens South Africa with loss of trade privileges over Russia ties

By Julian Pecquet

Posted on June 14, 2023 14:16

Putin Ramaphosa could close ties between Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa (R) scupper South Africa’s participation in US trade program AGOA? ©SERGEI CHIRIKOV/POOL/AFP
The US is threatening South Africa with loss of its lucrative duty-free access to the world’s largest consumer market in retaliation for the country’s close ties to Russia.

In the latest escalation between Washington and Pretoria, leading foreign policy voices from both the Democratic and Republican parties wrote to the Joe Biden administration on 9 June to request that US officials find another venue for this year’s forum of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). The annual gathering of trade ministers from across the continent is expected to be held in South Africa later this year.

READ MORE US accuses South Africa of covertly providing arms to Russia

“We are seriously concerned that hosting the 2023 AGOA Forum in South Africa would serve as an implicit endorsement of South Africa’s damaging support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and possible violation of US sanctions law,” says the letter signed by Democrats Chris Coons and Gregory Meeks and Republicans Jim Risch and Michael McCaul.

The letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and national security adviser Jacob Sullivan,

