US threatens South Africa with loss of trade privileges over Russia ties

In the latest escalation between Washington and Pretoria, leading foreign policy voices from both the Democratic and Republican parties wrote to the Joe Biden administration on 9 June to request that US officials find another venue for this year’s forum of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). The annual gathering of trade ministers from across the continent is expected to be held in South Africa later this year.

“We are seriously concerned that hosting the 2023 AGOA Forum in South Africa would serve as an implicit endorsement of South Africa’s damaging support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and possible violation of US sanctions law,” says the letter signed by Democrats Chris Coons and Gregory Meeks and Republicans Jim Risch and Michael McCaul.

The letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and national security adviser Jacob Sullivan,