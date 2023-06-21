A majestic mashrabiya entrance façade, a 15,300m2 surface area spread over three levels, and a 360° rooftop planted with greenery, lie in the heart of M Avenue, a new cosmopolitan hub in Marrakech.

It is the work of a French architect, Didier Lefort, for Cristiano Ronaldo’s Pestana CR7 hotel, in partnership with the Portuguese hotel group owned by Dionisio Pestana. The hotel, which costs Dhs300m ($81.6m), has 174 rooms, two restaurants, one business centre, one spa with fitness room, and one outdoor swimming pool with a waterfall.

Badr Hari is back

A former close friend of the football star, Moroccan-born Dutch kickboxer Badr Hari has also chosen to invest in the Kingdom. Last November, the man who ended his sporting career in October 2021 announced, via his Instagram account, the launch of a network of gyms called ‘Punch’ in Morocco.

Over the next three years, the former heavyweight pla