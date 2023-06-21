giving back?

Morocco: Why sports stars like Ronaldo, Badr Hari and Teddy Riner are investing in the Kingdom

By Rym Bousmid

Posted on June 21, 2023 09:29

Kickboxing: Badr Hari and Alistair Overeem press conference © 2022-06-28 12:15:47 UTRECHT – Badri Hari during the press conference leading up to the fight of GLORY: COLLISION 4 against Alistair Overeem. ANP RAMON VAN FLYMEN netherlands out – belgium out (Photo by Ramon van Flymen / ANP MAG / ANP via AFP)
Moroccan and international sports people are choosing to do business in Morocco – becoming true ambassadors abroad.

A majestic mashrabiya entrance façade, a 15,300m2 surface area spread over three levels, and a 360° rooftop planted with greenery, lie in the heart of M Avenue, a new cosmopolitan hub in Marrakech.

It is the work of a French architect, Didier Lefort, for Cristiano Ronaldo’s Pestana CR7 hotel, in partnership with the Portuguese hotel group owned by Dionisio Pestana. The hotel, which costs Dhs300m ($81.6m), has 174 rooms, two restaurants, one business centre, one spa with fitness room, and one outdoor swimming pool with a waterfall.

Badr Hari is back

A former close friend of the football star, Moroccan-born Dutch kickboxer Badr Hari has also chosen to invest in the Kingdom. Last November, the man who ended his sporting career in October 2021 announced, via his Instagram account, the launch of a network of gyms called ‘Punch’ in Morocco.

Over the next three years, the former heavyweight pla

