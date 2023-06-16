The discreet role of Ivor Ichikowitz in African mediation between Putin and Zelensky

On 5 June, Presidents Macky Sall, Yoweri Museveni, Cyril Ramaphosa, Azali Assoumani, Hakainde Hichilema, and Abdel Fattah al-Sisi held a videoconference with businessman Jean-Yves Ollivier.
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In