plot for peace

The discreet role of Ivor Ichikowitz in African mediation between Putin and Zelensky

By The Africa Report

Posted on June 16, 2023 11:41

Ivor Ichikowitz
South African businessman Ivor Ichikowitz © Wikipedia 

A long-standing friend of French businessman and self-styled philanthropist Jean-Yves Ollivier, African arms baron Ivor Ichikowitz had a part to play in organising the mediation that African leaders are aiming to establish between Russia and Ukraine.

On 5 June, Presidents Macky Sall, Yoweri Museveni, Cyril Ramaphosa, Azali Assoumani, Hakainde Hichilema, and Abdel Fattah al-Sisi held a videoconference with businessman Jean-Yves Ollivier.

