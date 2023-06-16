one zone

Senegal, Mali, Guinea, Ghana on board: Do we now have a single customs authority in West Africa?

By Charles Djade, in Lomé

Posted on June 16, 2023 12:43

W Africa The port of Lomé (Togo), managed by MSC and Bolloré, is thriving as a regional hub ©àprésent
The port of Lomé (Togo), managed by MSC and Bolloré, is thriving as a regional hub

To improve transit and increase revenue, nine countries in the sub-region have already adopted SIGMAT linking their customs systems.

Combating fraud, securing the transport of goods and saving time. This is the aim of the interconnected customs system that is gradually being introduced in West African countries.

Since 2019, Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Niger and Togo have adopted the Système interconnecté de gestion des marchandises en transit (SIGMAT), a mechanism promoted by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) with technical and financial support from the World Bank. Since 9 June, this has also been the case in Ghana, Senegal, Guinea and Mali.

