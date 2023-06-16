Combating fraud, securing the transport of goods and saving time. This is the aim of the interconnected customs system that is gradually being introduced in West African countries.

Since 2019, Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Niger and Togo have adopted the Système interconnecté de gestion des marchandises en transit (SIGMAT), a mechanism promoted by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) with technical and financial support from the World Bank. Since 9 June, this has also been the case in Ghana, Senegal, Guinea and Mali.