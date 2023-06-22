long arm

MTN/Danpullo affair: South Africa’s all-out offensive

By Omer Mbadi, in Yaoundé

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on June 22, 2023 08:44

Danpullo Cameroonian businessman Baba Danpullo is in the midst of a heated stand-off with South Africa’s First National Bank. ©Patrick Nelle for Jeune Afrique
Cameroonian businessman Baba Danpullo is in the midst of a heated stand-off with South Africa’s First National Bank. ©Patrick Nelle for Jeune Afrique

South African authorities are confronting businessman Baba Ahmadou Danpullo’s legal offensive against their country’s interests in Cameroon, following a deadlock in Douala’s courts.

Faced with a legal stalemate in Douala, South African authorities are pushing back on Danpullo’s legal crusade against their country’s interests in Cameroon.

“Unfortunately, these latest developments will call into question [South African] interest in investing in Cameroon,” the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation said in a press release dated 13 June. The developments relate to the decision by Cameroonian Judge Nicole Eyango Dibobé Epoupa on 9 June.

READ MORE Danpullo affair: MTN Cameroon launches its counter-offensive

At the request of Danpullo’s lawyers, the magistrate of the Douala-Bonanjo Court of First Instance (TPI) ordered Afriland First Bank, Ecobank, SCB (Société commerciale de banque, owned by Attijariwafa Bank) and UBA (United Bank for Africa) to transfer the MTN Cameroon funds they had frozen to the clerk of the same court. If they fail to do so, said banks are liable to pay a penalty of 100m CFA francs ($167,000) per day of

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

© REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Pastures New

Premium badgeNigeria’s ThriveAgric seeks $30m for African agri-fintech expansion ThriveAgric is seeking to raise about $30m in equity to expand its agri-fintech business in Nigeria and new African markets, CEO Uka Eje tells The Afr...
jad20230615-eco-algerie-laaziz-faid-01-1256×628-1686845508 Laaziz Faid © Dr. Laaziz Faid © DR

anti-graft fight

Premium badgeAlgeria embarks on procurement reforms to tackle corruption Algiers is preparing to completely overhaul its rules for public procurement, which accounts for 20% of the country’s GDP. Its stated aim is to use mo...
© Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they pose for photograph during the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing September 3, 2018. Andy Wong/POOL Via REUTERS

haircut, or no haircut?

Premium badgeGhana: Chinese loans take centre stage in restructure talks After securing China’s commitment to a debt restructure and unlocking the much-needed IMF relief package last month, Ghana must now flesh out details ...
© Businessman Kamlesh Pattni, the accused mastermind of the Goldenberg International scam, is seen inside the Nairobi Law courts May 24, 2006. REUTERS

BORN AGAIN HEISTS

Premium badgeKamlesh Pattni, kingpin in Kenya’s gold rackets, returns as Mnangagwa’s man in Zimbabwe Of all the revelations in the latest investigation into gold trafficking by Zimbabwe’s political elite, the partnership between President Emmerson Mna...