MTN/Danpullo affair: South Africa’s all-out offensive

Faced with a legal stalemate in Douala, South African authorities are pushing back on Danpullo’s legal crusade against their country’s interests in Cameroon.

“Unfortunately, these latest developments will call into question [South African] interest in investing in Cameroon,” the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation said in a press release dated 13 June. The developments relate to the decision by Cameroonian Judge Nicole Eyango Dibobé Epoupa on 9 June.

At the request of Danpullo’s lawyers, the magistrate of the Douala-Bonanjo Court of First Instance (TPI) ordered Afriland First Bank, Ecobank, SCB (Société commerciale de banque, owned by Attijariwafa Bank) and UBA (United Bank for Africa) to transfer the MTN Cameroon funds they had frozen to the clerk of the same court. If they fail to do so, said banks are liable to pay a penalty of 100m CFA francs ($167,000) per day of