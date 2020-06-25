Coronavirus: Africa leads vaccine quest with trials in Johannesburg

South Africa VS Coronavirus: Insurers face crisis of confidence
In this fifth part of our series on the impact of COVID-19 on South Africa, we look at how insurers are facing a moment of truth that will shape the future of the industry.
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Thursday, 25 June 2020 13:12
The launch of Africa’s first COVID-19 vaccine trial is a crucial step in evaluating efficacy in different settings, Shabir Madhi, the professor of vaccinology who is leading the trial at the University of the Witwatersrand, tells The Africa Report.
An African partner is “absolutely critical” to understanding the way in which the vaccine candidate works in different places, says Madhi. “Efficacy varies widely in different settings. You can’t extrapolate from one place to another.”
The University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) is collaborating with the University of Oxford and the Oxford Jenner Institute and vaccinated the first candidates this week. The vaccine is already being tested in the UK, and studies are planned in Brazil and the US. The diversified testing base is grounds for optimism. “Due diligence and local evidence allow informed policy-making,” he says.
Rotavirus, which is a major cause of acute gastroenteritis, provides an example. Vaccines have efficacy of 80% to 90% in high income parts of the world, compared with 40% to 60% in low- and middle-income countries.
Madhi is “cautiously optimistic” over the COVID-19 candidate’s prospects.
COVID-19 has hit South Africa harder than any other country on the continent. That makes it a good place to test the vaccine candidate, as volunteers are likely to come into contact with the virus relatively quickly.
The study will follow up to 2,000 volunteers over 12 months. The volunteers are being encouraged to avoid risks and take precautions such as wearing masks, even though that may mean it will take longer to get the results. Madhi estimates that, given the extent of COVID-19 in South Africa, the threshold of 42 cases which will allow an assessment of efficacy will be reached in November.
There’s no pressure on the study to cut corners or come up with promising results, he said: the fact that the study is funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the South African Medical Research Council will ensure its independence.
READ MORE Coronavirus: ‘People’s vaccine’ campaigners claim victory at WHO summit
If efficacy is shown, Mahdi says, “that’s when the difficult work starts.” AstraZeneca, which holds the license for the vaccine candidate, would be responsible for manufacturing.
Africa must not lag behind the developed world in getting access to any successful vaccine.
In this fifth part of our series on the impact of COVID-19 on South Africa, we look at how insurers are facing a moment of truth that will shape the future of the industry.
There is no question on how important cotton is to Egypt’s textile industry: it contributes to around 3% of the country’s GDP, employs 2.25 million- one third of its industrial labour force - to meet its demand of 180 000 tons. But after years of trade wars between US and China, and now a global pandemic, the cotton industry in Egypt will need time to recover from its losses. In this fourth part of our series on the impact of COVID-19 on Egypt, we see how its prized 'white gold' will fare.
In the third part of our series on the impact of COVID-19 on South Africa, we focus on its budget. South African tax revenue is expected to collapse, with under-collections projected in the range of R150bn-R250bn.
In the second part of our series on the impact of COVID-19 on South Africa, we focus on its banking industry. South Africa’s banks are strong enough to withstand the pressures of COVID-19 – but the pandemic has shown the limits of their model of geographical diversification.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.