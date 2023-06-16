South Africa: Transnet CEO Portia Derby says terminal operator partner is chosen

With a chronic power crisis weighing on its economy, as well as persistent infrastructure vandalism, South Africa has been particularly struggling to lure private sector players to invest in public utilities, including Transnet. But CEO Portia Derby said some progress has been achieved on this front.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In