Back on Track?

South Africa: Transnet CEO Portia Derby says terminal operator partner is chosen

By Sherif Tarek

Posted on June 16, 2023 13:36

Portia Derby, CEO of Transnet addresses during the Connecting Africa Conference
Transnet, South Africa’s utility that runs port and freight-rail operations, has settled on an “international terminal operator partner” as the beleaguered state company hopes to carve out private sector partnerships to turn its fortunes around.

With a chronic power crisis weighing on its economy, as well as persistent infrastructure vandalism, South Africa has been particularly struggling to lure private sector players to invest in public utilities, including Transnet. But CEO Portia Derby said some progress has been achieved on this front.

