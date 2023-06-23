IGAD mediation in Sudan crisis hinges on generals meeting, says Djibouti minister

The three decision-making countries (Djibouti, Kenya and South Sudan) now have a new member: Ethiopia, now forming a quartet that will have to come up with ways of putting an end to a conflict that, since 15 April, has already claimed nearly 1,800 lives and displaced 2 million people.

At the beginning of the week, the IGAD adopted an ambitious roadmap, which includes the opening of a direct channel of discussion between Generals Burhan and Hemeti – who have never spoken directly to each other since the start of the violence. Is this realistic? What role can the IGAD play? Djibouti’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mahamoud Ali Youssouf explains.

The Africa Report: Isn’t the recently-adopted 12 June roadmap too optimistic?

Mahamoud Ali Youssouf: IGAD’s leaders are aware of the complexity of the situation in Sudan, and the difficulty posed by the ongoing fighting in Khartoum and other