IGAD mediation in Sudan crisis hinges on generals meeting, says Djibouti minister

By Soufiane Khabbachi

Posted on June 23, 2023 07:47

© File photo of Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Djibouti’s minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation.
File photo of Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Djibouti’s minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation.

Can the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) succeed where so many others have failed on Sudan? On 12 June, at its 14th summit in Djibouti, leaders from the regional body moved to restructure the mediation team charged with finding a way out of the war that is tearing Sudan apart.

The three decision-making countries (Djibouti, Kenya and South Sudan) now have a new member: Ethiopia, now forming a quartet that will have to come up with ways of putting an end to a conflict that, since 15 April, has already claimed nearly 1,800 lives and displaced 2 million people.

At the beginning of the week, the IGAD adopted an ambitious roadmap, which includes the opening of a direct channel of discussion between Generals Burhan and Hemeti – who have never spoken directly to each other since the start of the violence. Is this realistic? What role can the IGAD play? Djibouti’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mahamoud Ali Youssouf explains.

The Africa Report: Isn’t the recently-adopted 12 June roadmap too optimistic?

Mahamoud Ali Youssouf: IGAD’s leaders are aware of the complexity of the situation in Sudan, and the difficulty posed by the ongoing fighting in Khartoum and other

