Medium Rare

Mozambique, Altona explore regional rare-earths processing facility

By David Whitehouse

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on June 19, 2023 04:00

altonapic © Field technicians at Monte Muambe in Mozambique prepare to lay cut lines for a ground geophysical survey. Photo supplied.
Field technicians at Monte Muambe in Mozambique prepare to lay cut lines for a ground geophysical survey. Photo supplied.

London-listed Altona Rare Earths and Mozambique’s government are exploring the possibility of developing a rare-earths processing facility as the region seeks to add more value to its critical minerals.

Altona has a rare earths mining project at Monte Muambe in Tete province in northwest Mozambique. The potential to refine mined rare earths depends on individual deposits, and the company “wants to do as much in the country as the deposit will allow”, Altona’s new CEO Cédric Simonet tells The Africa Report.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

Petrofac Petrofac headquarters in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. ©Petrofac

strategic challenge

After withdrawal of TotalEnergies, Algeria turns to Petrofac for its Arzew project Selected by Sonatrach to build the petrochemicals site, Petrofac already has a presence in Algeria. In 2021, the British oil and gas group was convict...
© German Chancellor Olaf Scholz shakes hands with Kenyan President William Ruto during a news conference in the Federal Chancellery in Berlin, Germany March 28, 2023. REUTERS

signed up

Kenya-EU trade deal cements Europe’s position as Nairobi’s biggest market The European Union and Kenya signed a trade deal Monday in a coup for Brussels as it seeks deeper economic ties with Africa in the face of competition...
© Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, secretary general of the presidency. AFP

slippery slope

Cameroon freezes $44.8m pipeline agreement between SNH and Savannah Energy The first annual meeting of the board of directors of Société Nationale des Hydrocarbures (SHN) was held on 13 June, where the initial purchase deal o...
© A woman looks at Nigerian banks apps on a smart phone in Abuja, Nigeria September 21, 2020. REUTERS

Future Unicorn?

Premium badgeExclusive: Moniepoint fintech in advanced acquisition talks in Nigeria, Kenya Nigerian fintech Moniepoint is in advanced discussions over acquisitions in its domestic market and in Kenya, CEO Tosin Eniolorunda tells The Africa R...