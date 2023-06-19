Altona has a rare earths mining project at Monte Muambe in Tete province in northwest Mozambique. The potential to refine mined rare earths depends on individual deposits, and the company “wants to do as much in the country as the deposit will allow”, Altona’s new CEO Cédric Simonet tells The Africa Report.

