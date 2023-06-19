'high-stakes game'

Zimbabwe: Will Mthuli Ncube win Cowdray Park votes amid economic implosion?

By Veneranda Langa

Posted on June 19, 2023 15:08

Zimbabwe’s Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube arrives to present 2021 National Budget to the parliament in Harare © Zimbabwe’s finance minister Mthuli Ncube arrives to present 2021 national budget to parliament in Harare, Zimbabwe,REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Zimbabwe Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube is a renowned economist and finance technocrat. However, will his poor track record, with runaway inflation during his tenure, scare possible voters away as he vies for the Cowdray Park parliamentary seat in the 23 August polls?

Cowdray Park is a new constituency that was formed through the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission delimitation process this year. The entry of Ncube, a past chief economist and vice president of the African Development Bank as well as former Oxford University professor, into full-time politics has elicited a heated debate.

In 2018, Cowdray Park was just a ward under Luveve constituency, and the formation of this new constituency in Bulawayo province, an opposition stronghold, resulted in Zanu-PF fielding Ncube, whom they feel will be strong enough to win against the opposition.

Runaway inflation does not endear him to voters

During his five-year tenure, the Zimbabwe dollar has drastically lost value and inflation has soared to astronomical levels. Steve Hanke, an economics professor at John Hopkins University, places Zimbabwe’s annual inflation as the highest in the world at 1220%.

READ MORE Zimbabwe: Currency sliding as inflation foreseen to hit 400% by year’s end

On 15

