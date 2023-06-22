While there has been a consistent rise in excise duty on alcohol, cigarettes and nicotine products to discourage use and increase government coffers, Kenya’s most recent budget announcement instead focussed on increasing tax on sugar, fuel, betting, and small businesses to raise essential revenue.

