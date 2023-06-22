sugar trail

Kenya: Alcohol, tobacco exempt from tax hikes in recent budget announcement

By Herald Onyango

Posted on June 22, 2023 15:39

KENYA-GOVERNMENT-BUDGET © Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury Njuguna Ndung’u (with briefcase) poses with the budget briefcase before leaving for Parliament to read the budget speech for 2022-2023 in Nairobi on June 15, 2023 in Nairobi. (Photo by SIMON MAINA / AFP)
Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury Njuguna Ndung’u (with briefcase) poses with the budget briefcase before leaving for Parliament to read the budget speech for 2022-2023 in Nairobi on June 15, 2023 in Nairobi. (Photo by SIMON MAINA / AFP)

Kenya has for the first time spared the main targeted excisable goods – alcohol, cigarettes and nicotine products – from fresh tax hikes as the government shifts focus to other areas to raise a colossal Ksh2.57 trillion in revenue to fund the next budget.

While there has been a consistent rise in excise duty on alcohol, cigarettes and nicotine products to discourage use and increase government coffers, Kenya’s most recent budget announcement instead focussed on increasing tax on sugar, fuel, betting, and small businesses to raise essential revenue.

