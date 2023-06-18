Future Unicorn?

Exclusive: Moniepoint fintech in advanced acquisition talks in Nigeria, Kenya

By David Whitehouse

Posted on June 18, 2023 08:09

A woman looks at Nigerian banks apps on a smart phone in Abuja, Nigeria September 21, 2020. REUTERS
A woman looks at Nigerian banks apps on a smart phone in Abuja, Nigeria September 21, 2020. REUTERS

Nigerian fintech Moniepoint is in advanced discussions over acquisitions in its domestic market and in Kenya, CEO Tosin Eniolorunda tells The Africa Report.

Eniolorunda aims to conclude at least one transaction in the fourth quarter of this year. The company is also in earlier stage talks with other candidates for purchase, and is interested in making an acquisition in Tanzania, Eniolorunda says.

