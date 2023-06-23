unaffordable food

Zimbabwe price madness: Rural people affected the most

By Veneranda Langa

Posted on June 23, 2023 09:24

© Rural communities in Zimbabwe are feeling the pinch as the Zimbabwe dollar declines. (Photo: WikimediaCommons, CC, Liberty Mugari)
Rural communities in Zimbabwe are feeling the pinch as the Zimbabwe dollar declines. (Photo: WikimediaCommons, CC, Liberty Mugari)

The continued sharp decline of the Zimbabwean dollar (ZWL) ahead of the August 23 harmonised elections is affecting the rural populace the most, the constituency where the ruling Zanu-PF party enjoys the majority of its support.

If the price madness in Zimbabwe continues, it could spell a disaster for rural communities as they lack financial intelligence, Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) spokesperson Obert Masaraure tells The Africa Report.

“People in rural areas survive on savings from farming produce.  With the continuous ZWL devaluation, the rural community will be rendered impoverished,” says Masaraure.

READ MORE Zimbabwe: Will Saviour Kasukuwere take votes from Zanu-PF?

“Rural communities are unable to make informed decisions to hedge their savings from the marauding inflation, which leaves them more vulnerable.  They are not informed about the value of the ZWL against the greenback and some are selling wares at a loss,” he adds.

Alarming prices & food handout bribes

Food prices have soared ahead of the 23 August elections and the Zimbabwe currency (ZWL) has alarmingly lost value in a short space of time.

As of 14 June, the official exchange rate was ZWL$5,978 to the

