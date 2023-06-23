Zimbabwe price madness: Rural people affected the most

If the price madness in Zimbabwe continues, it could spell a disaster for rural communities as they lack financial intelligence, Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) spokesperson Obert Masaraure tells The Africa Report.

“People in rural areas survive on savings from farming produce. With the continuous ZWL devaluation, the rural community will be rendered impoverished,” says Masaraure.

“Rural communities are unable to make informed decisions to hedge their savings from the marauding inflation, which leaves them more vulnerable. They are not informed about the value of the ZWL against the greenback and some are selling wares at a loss,” he adds.

Alarming prices & food handout bribes

Food prices have soared ahead of the 23 August elections and the Zimbabwe currency (ZWL) has alarmingly lost value in a short space of time.

As of 14 June, the official exchange rate was ZWL$5,978 to the