Algeria embarks on procurement reforms to tackle corruption

By Thaïs Brouck

Posted on June 21, 2023 13:06

Algiers is preparing to completely overhaul its rules for public procurement, which accounts for 20% of the country’s GDP. Its stated aim is to use mostly paperless procedures to ensure greater transparency and efficiency, as well as ending corruption.

On 11 June, Algeria’s Finance Minister Laaziz Fayed presented a draft law of the general rules governing public procurement to the Finance and Budget Committee of the Algerian People’s National Assembly.

