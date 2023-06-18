Food over peace?

Russia-Ukraine war: South Africa-led peace mission nipped in the bud?

By Ray Mwareya

Posted on June 18, 2023 12:53

© Russian President Vladimir Putin and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa speak after a meeting with delegation of African leaders to discuss their proposal for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 17, 2023. Yevgeny Biyatov/Host photo agency RIA Novosti via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa speak after a meeting with delegation of African leaders to discuss their proposal for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 17, 2023. Yevgeny Biyatov/Host photo agency RIA Novosti via REUTERS

The African peace mission in Russia and Ukraine, headed by South Africa, witnessed multiple fiascos, with Poland detaining South Africa’s security jet and Moscow reportedly raining missiles on Kyiv on the very day the high-profile African delegation arrived in the city.

The initiative has failed to achieve progress towards peace, with the warring parties showing no intention to back down. Does President Cyril Ramaphosa have the ability to make a difference?

In Warsaw, airport authorities detained South Africa’s security plane upon its arrival last week and barred those onboard and their cargo from disembarking. They accused the pilot of flying to the Polish capital without authorisation instead of landing in Rzeszów, where overland trains to Kyiv were boarded. 

The weapons on the South African plane were also deemed “dangerous” goods with no import clearance, the Polish foreign ministry said on Friday. South Africa, on the other hand, has accused Polish authorities of being “racist”, saying their actions put Ramaphosa’s life in danger. 

“It is impossible from [a] distance to ascertain exactly what happened in Warsaw. It may be that South Africa had not

