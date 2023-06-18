The initiative has failed to achieve progress towards peace, with the warring parties showing no intention to back down. Does President Cyril Ramaphosa have the ability to make a difference?

In Warsaw, airport authorities detained South Africa’s security plane upon its arrival last week and barred those onboard and their cargo from disembarking. They accused the pilot of flying to the Polish capital without authorisation instead of landing in Rzeszów, where overland trains to Kyiv were boarded.

The weapons on the South African plane were also deemed “dangerous” goods with no import clearance, the Polish foreign ministry said on Friday. South Africa, on the other hand, has accused Polish authorities of being “racist”, saying their actions put Ramaphosa’s life in danger.

“It is impossible from [a] distance to ascertain exactly what happened in Warsaw. It may be that South Africa had not