racism, rape, murder

‘If you leave me here, I’ll die’: Turkey, hidden hell for African students

By Yves Plumey Bobo

Posted on June 21, 2023 11:10

jad20230616-ass-turquie-afrique-photo3-scaled-1256×628-1686905553 © Pedestrians in front of the main gate of the Istanbul University campus, January 10, 2023. OZAN KOSE/AFP
Pedestrians in front of the main gate of the Istanbul University campus, January 10, 2023. OZAN KOSE/AFP

Turkey has long been an attractive destination for African students, but is its reputation on the wane? We gathered chilling accounts from students who spoke about assault, rape, and prostitution.

“Mum, they won’t give me my phone back because I’m black.” On 25 March, 17-year-old Jeannah Danys Dina Bongho Ibouanga tearfully begged her mother to break her lease so she could leave Karabük, even if it meant she would only receive half of her pocket money from then on.

