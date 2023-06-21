‘If you leave me here, I’ll die’: Turkey, hidden hell for African students

“Mum, they won’t give me my phone back because I’m black.” On 25 March, 17-year-old Jeannah Danys Dina Bongho Ibouanga tearfully begged her mother to break her lease so she could leave Karabük, even if it meant she would only receive half of her pocket money from then on.

