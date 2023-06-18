defeated or not?

Uganda-DRC border massacre casts doubt on Museveni’s ADF narrative

By Musinguzi Blanshe

Posted on June 18, 2023 16:11

© Ugandan security forces stand guard as locals gather at the cordoned scene outside the Mpondwe Lhubirira Secondary School, after militants linked to rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) killed and abducted multiple people, in Mpondwe, western Uganda, June 17, 2023. REUTERS
The night of 16 June saw 41 fatalities when a secondary school was raided in Mpondwe, Kasese district on the Uganda-DRC border. Several security agencies suspect that the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) was behind the brutal attack, which brings into question claims, often reiterated by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, that the notorious group had been defeated.

If the group is indeed responsible for the attack on the school, located about three kilometres from the border, this will be ADF’s second deadliest attack in Uganda. 37 of the fatalities were school children, one was a security guard, and three were local community members. Six students were abducted, according to the army

