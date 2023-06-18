If the group is indeed responsible for the attack on the school, located about three kilometres from the border, this will be ADF’s second deadliest attack in Uganda. 37 of the fatalities were school children, one was a security guard, and three were local community members. Six students were abducted, according to the army.

