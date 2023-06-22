when to float

Coca-Cola Beverages Africa IPO will come at the right time, says CEO Jacques Vermeulen

By Musinguzi Blanshe

Posted on June 22, 2023 11:59

Coca-Cola Beverages Africa CEO, Jaques Vermeulen
Coca-Cola Beverages Africa CEO, Jaques Vermeulen

Plans for a Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) IPO are on hold given current market uncertainty, says CEO Jacques Vermeulen – even though revenue in Africa’s non-alcoholic drinks market is expected to reach $96.14bn in 2023.

Following the initial announcement in April 2021, plans for a dual listing of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) in Johannesburg and Amsterdam are on hold as capital markets across the globe struggle in the ongoing economic slowdown.

“Globally, very few IPOs are coming to the market because these are clearly not the right conditions,” Jaques Vermeulen, CEO of CCBA tells The Africa Report on the sidelines of the Africa 2023 CEO Forum in Abidjan on 5 June.

“We are waiting for markets to stabilise,” Vermeulen says.

Positive start

The year started positively with consumer goods company, Premier Group, returning to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in March after delisting 18 years ago.

Across the continent, more market activity is expected. In February, the Egyptian government promised to list shares of 32 state-owned enterprises (SOEs) within a year. In Kenya, President William Ruto

