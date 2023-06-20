treading lightly

Egypt-Turkey rapprochement not all plain sailing

By The Africa Report

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on June 20, 2023 09:33

© Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry attend a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, on April 13, 2023. REUTERS
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry attend a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, on April 13, 2023. REUTERS

Egypt and Turkey look on the verge of restoring full diplomatic ties for the first time in a decade, but some contentious issues might still prove a stumbling block to actual normalisation.

Both countries took significant steps to mend ties in the last few months, with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry visiting Turkey in February to show solidarity following a devastating earthquake that killed 50,000 people in Turkey and Syria. He hosted his Turkish counterpart in Cairo a month later.  

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

William Ruto has won the presidency, but has not stopped hitting the road.

grand bargain

Premium badgeRuto wants ‘fair conversation’ over climate finance for Africa Kenya is proving to be a strong African voice for the US-backed coalition against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and has devoted resources to regional s...
© US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks at the release of the 2023 Trafficking in Persons Report at the State Department in Washington, DC, US, June 15, 2023. REUTERS

Island time

Premium badgeMauritius, Seychelles, Comoros: US boosts Indian Ocean presence amid rivalry with China The US is riding the tide across the Indian Ocean, opening up embassies in several countries while paying its highest-level visit to Comoros as the is...
Zimbabwe’s Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube arrives to present 2021 National Budget to the parliament in Harare © Zimbabwe’s finance minister Mthuli Ncube arrives to present 2021 national budget to parliament in Harare, Zimbabwe,REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

'high-stakes game'

Premium badgeZimbabwe: Will Mthuli Ncube win Cowdray Park votes amid economic implosion? Zimbabwe Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube is a renowned economist and finance technocrat. However, will his poor track record, with runaway inflation dur...
DRC Moïse Katumbi and Salomon Idi Kalonda © All rights reserved

blow to opposition

Premium badgeDRC: The arrest of Moïse Katumbi’s right-hand man sparks uproar Transferred to the military prosecutor’s office on 10 June, Moïse Katumbi’s right-hand man, Salomon Idi Kalonda, is suspected of colluding with Rwanda...