new broom

Nigeria: President Tinubu begins demolition of Buhari’s economic legacy

By Eniola Akinkuotu

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on June 19, 2023 15:09

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu stands next to his predecessor Muhammadu Buhari during his swearing-in ceremony in Abuja
Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu stands next to his predecessor Muhammadu Buhari during his swearing-in ceremony in Abuja, Nigeria May 29, 2023. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

From petrol subsidy removal to the unification of multiple exchange rates, President Bola Tinubu has started dismantling former President Muhammadu Buhari’s economic legacy. 

On the eve of his exit from office, President Buhari conferred one of the country’s highest honours on controversial Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, in recognition of his achievements in office. Buhari expected his successor, Tinubu, to officially decorate Emefiele and other recipients of the award. 

But instead of placing a garland over Emefiele’s neck, Tinubu put him in chains and threw him in detention. 

Exchange rate 

Through his eight years in office, President Buhari made it known that he saw the naira as the symbol of the country’s pride and therefore insisted that he would not “kill” the local currency in the name of devaluation. 

The World Bank argued that the multiple exchange rates and trade restrictions were damaging the business environment. Reacting to the Brentwood institution, Buhari told Bloomberg that “the exchange rate is still susceptible to external shocks th

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime