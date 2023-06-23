Afrexinsure chairman K.C. Li: We’re on a journey to de-risk investments in Africa

Afrexinsure, otherwise known as the Afreximbank Insurance Management Company, will capitalise on the Afreximbank group’s extensive knowledge of the continent to develop “tailor-made insurance solutions” for projects on the continent, Kee Chong Li Kwong Wing said at the commercial launch of the new business on the sidelines of Afreximbank’s 2023 annual meeting in Accra.
Headquartered in Mauritius, AfrexInsure was birthed in 2021 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Afreximbank, a pan-African multilateral financial institution created in 1993 under the auspices of the African Development Bank.
It issued its first policy this March, providing cover to Oman Shapoorji Company, which is building Afreximbank’s Africa Trade Centre in Harare, Zimbabwe.
“More projects are coming up and the future is very promising,” says Li, a former chairman of SBM Holdings, the second-largest banking group in
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In