Afrexinsure chairman K.C. Li: We’re on a journey to de-risk investments in Africa

Afrexinsure, otherwise known as the Afreximbank Insurance Management Company, will capitalise on the Afreximbank group’s extensive knowledge of the continent to develop “tailor-made insurance solutions” for projects on the continent, Kee Chong Li Kwong Wing said at the commercial launch of the new business on the sidelines of Afreximbank’s 2023 annual meeting in Accra.

Headquartered in Mauritius, AfrexInsure was birthed in 2021 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Afreximbank, a pan-African multilateral financial institution created in 1993 under the auspices of the African Development Bank.

It issued its first policy this March, providing cover to Oman Shapoorji Company, which is building Afreximbank’s Africa Trade Centre in Harare, Zimbabwe.

“More projects are coming up and the future is very promising,” says Li, a former chairman of SBM Holdings, the second-largest banking group in