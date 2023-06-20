Mauritius, Seychelles, Comoros: US boosts Indian Ocean presence amid rivalry with China

Earlier this month, Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Richard Verma, the third-ranking official in the State Department, wrapped up a historic visit to Mauritius, Comoros and Seychelles. In Victoria, Verma reopened the US embassy that shut its doors in 1996, marking a return to a full-time diplomatic presence after 27 years.

