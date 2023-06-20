Island time

Mauritius, Seychelles, Comoros: US boosts Indian Ocean presence amid rivalry with China

By Julian Pecquet, in Washington

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on June 20, 2023 08:45

© US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks at the release of the 2023 Trafficking in Persons Report at the State Department in Washington, DC, US, June 15, 2023. REUTERS
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks at the release of the 2023 Trafficking in Persons Report at the State Department in Washington, DC, US, June 15, 2023. REUTERS

The US is riding the tide across the Indian Ocean, opening up embassies in several countries while paying its highest-level visit to Comoros as the island nation leads the African Union.

Earlier this month, Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Richard Verma, the third-ranking official in the State Department, wrapped up a historic visit to Mauritius, Comoros and Seychelles. In Victoria, Verma reopened the US embassy that shut its doors in 1996, marking a return to a full-time diplomatic presence after 27 years.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

Zimbabwe’s Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube arrives to present 2021 National Budget to the parliament in Harare © Zimbabwe’s finance minister Mthuli Ncube arrives to present 2021 national budget to parliament in Harare, Zimbabwe,REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

'high-stakes game'

Premium badgeZimbabwe: Will Mthuli Ncube win Cowdray Park votes amid economic implosion? Zimbabwe Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube is a renowned economist and finance technocrat. However, will his poor track record, with runaway inflation dur...
DRC Moïse Katumbi and Salomon Idi Kalonda © All rights reserved

blow to opposition

Premium badgeDRC: The arrest of Moïse Katumbi’s right-hand man sparks uproar Transferred to the military prosecutor’s office on 10 June, Moïse Katumbi’s right-hand man, Salomon Idi Kalonda, is suspected of colluding with Rwanda...
GR_Erdogan_TAR0_1256x844

privileged relations

Premium badgeTurkey/Africa: Erdogan’s allies – Macky Sall, Ali Bongo As Turkey continues its diplomatic advance into Africa, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is strengthening ties with his counterparts across the continen...
© Russian President Vladimir Putin and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa speak after a meeting with delegation of African leaders to discuss their proposal for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 17, 2023. Yevgeny Biyatov/Host photo agency RIA Novosti via REUTERS

Food over peace?

Premium badgeRussia-Ukraine war: South Africa-led peace mission nipped in the bud? The African peace mission in Russia and Ukraine, headed by South Africa, witnessed multiple fiascos, with Poland detaining South Africa’s security jet...