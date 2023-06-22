shifting online

WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok: Senegal’s informal economy turns to social media

By Théo du Couëdic

Posted on June 22, 2023 08:55

Nearly 80% of the Senegalese population now has a mobile phone. Sylvain Cherkaoui for TAR.
Nearly 80% of the Senegalese population now has a mobile phone. Sylvain Cherkaoui for TAR.

On social media, which now dominates Senegalese commerce, emoticons and voice messages help to overcome the language barrier.

Normally, Aïssatou Diéne sells beaded belts, nighties, and other “hot” products for married women. However, with Tabaski (Eid al-Adha) approaching, the 24-year-old journalism and communications student has turned her attention to more traditional items.

