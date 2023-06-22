WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok: Senegal’s informal economy turns to social media

Normally, Aïssatou Diéne sells beaded belts, nighties, and other “hot” products for married women. However, with Tabaski (Eid al-Adha) approaching, the 24-year-old journalism and communications student has turned her attention to more traditional items.
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In