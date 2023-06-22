WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok: Senegal’s informal economy turns to social media

Normally, Aïssatou Diéne sells beaded belts, nighties, and other “hot” products for married women. However, with Tabaski (Eid al-Adha) approaching, the 24-year-old journalism and communications student has turned her attention to more traditional items.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In