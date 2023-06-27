DRC 2023: Matata Ponyo Mapon’s inner circle

Ponyo was, for a time, on Kabila’s list of his potential successors in the run-up to the 2018 presidential election. Since then, the senator from Maniema, centre-east DRC, has distanced himself from Kabila’s political family.

He has focused part of his activities on his consultancy firm, Congo Challenge, through which he also cultivates his relationships within palaces of the elite.

After officially slamming the door on the People’s Party for Reconstruction and Democracy (PPRD) in March 2021, Mapon launched his own movement, the Leadership and Governance for Development (LGD) on 3 May 2022. He also, simultaneously, announced that he would be a candidate for the country’s highest office. Will he go all the way?

For several months now, Ponyo has been holding talks with three other leaders of the opposition to Félix Tshisekedi: Moïse Katumbi, Martin Fayulu and Delly Sesanga. While the