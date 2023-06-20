France-Mali: the Dogon haul, or how Mali’s heritage was plundered

This article is part of the dossier:

FROM MALI TO THE QUAI BRANLY, THE DOGON JACKPOT MILLIONS (1/3)

– After Mali became independent, Western dealers scoured the country in search of objets d’art. Some of these works, acquired under opaque conditions, are now worth several million euros.

– We have attempted to retrace the steps of one of them, which recently entered the collections of the Musée du Quai Branly. A ‘rare Dogon sculpture depicting a maternity figure’, acquired by an art dealer who wears many hats.

What do ethnologist Marcel Griaule (1898-1956) and art dealer Hélène Leloup (born 1927) have in common? Without doubt, it is their unbounded love for the Dogons and their heritage; a very possessive love, rooted in colonial tradition.

The Dogon, settled between the Bandiagara cliffs and the south-western loop of the Niger, have particularly suffered from the attention of French ethnologists, and the legacy of Marcel