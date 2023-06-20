[Investigation] How Mali’s Dogon culture was looted

Understand Africa's tomorrow... today
cracking the whipKenya: ODM to discipline 28 MPs for defying tax hike proposal Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement Party (ODM) says it has commenced disciplinary action against its 28 lawmakers who last week defied the party’s position and marked yes or abstained from the Finance Bill 2023 vote in parliament that proposes a tax increase.
long goneFrance-Mali: the Dogon haul, or how Mali’s heritage was plundered While the Musée du Quai Branly is organising a major exhibition on the Dakar-Djibouti mission in 2025, on 21 June Sotheby’s is auctioning the collection of African art dealer Hélène Leloup, no stranger to seven-figure gains. This is the first instalment of our investigation into a theft that dares not speak its name.
treading lightlyEgypt-Turkey rapprochement not all plain sailing Egypt and Turkey look on the verge of restoring full diplomatic ties for the first time in a decade, but some contentious issues might still prove a stumbling block to actual normalisation.
grand bargainRuto wants ‘fair conversation’ over climate finance for Africa Kenya is proving to be a strong African voice for the US-backed coalition against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and has devoted resources to regional security. In return, President Ruto wants the West to back his grand bargain: climate finance for Africa.