RETURN THE LOOT

Will Britain return Ghana’s stolen gold and artefacts?

By Kent Mensah

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on June 21, 2023 12:31

© Carved wood stool ornamented with sheet silver, from the Asante people, Ghana, 19th century, at the British Museum. (Photo: Wikimedia commons, Ji-Elle)
Carved wood stool ornamented with sheet silver, from the Asante people, Ghana, 19th century, at the British Museum. (Photo: Wikimedia commons, Ji-Elle)

Ghana’s revered king of the rich and historic Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is knocking on the doors of the British Museum to return gold items to the West African country.

The British empire conquered the powerful Ashanti Kingdom in 1874 after several wars in what is today Ghana. The palace of the then-Asantehene (meaning Asante king), Otumfuo Nana Kofi Karikari and the private homes of other royals were ransacked.

“The purpose of the war was to free some British captives for gold and for free trade at the coastal areas because the Asante people were making things difficult for the British at that time,” Osei-Bonsu Safo-Kantanka, a Ghanaian monarchical historian and teacher, tells The Africa Report.

READ MORE ‘Queen Elizabeth II was the tip of the spear of Britain’s soft power’

Some of the items stolen were masks and busts made from pure gold, necklaces, bracelets of gold, coral ornaments, swords, caps mounted in solid gold, knives set in gold and silver, bags of gold dust and nuggets, sandals and stools set in gold, carved stools mounted in silver, calabashes worked in silver and in gold, among many other priceless items.

As a

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

© File photo of Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame (REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer)

Meddling neighbours

Premium badgeRwanda-DRC: Final UN report accuses Kigali of supporting M23 rebels Rwanda is in the hot seat again following the release of a UN report documenting the ‘direct interventions’ of its military forces in Eastern Congo. ...
jad20230616-ass-turquie-afrique-photo3-scaled-1256×628-1686905553 © Pedestrians in front of the main gate of the Istanbul University campus, January 10, 2023. OZAN KOSE/AFP

racism, rape, murder

Premium badge‘If you leave me here, I’ll die’: Turkey, hidden hell for African students Turkey has long been an attractive destination for African students, but is its reputation on the wane? We gathered chilling accounts from students wh...
© File photo of Kenya’s opposition leader Raila Odinga, of the Azimio La Umoja (Declaration of Unity) One Kenya Alliance (REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi )

cracking the whip

Kenya: ODM to discipline 28 MPs for defying tax hike proposal Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement Party (ODM) says it has commenced disciplinary action against its 28 lawmakers who last week defied the part...
Left, a Dogon sculpture depicting a maternity figure (Mali, 18th century), in the Pavillon des Sessions at the Musée du Louvre. Right, a pre-Dogon sculpture depicting an androgynous king-woman (Mali, 11th century), at the Musée du Quai Branly. © Montage JA; Vincent Fournier for JA

long gone

Premium badgeFrance-Mali: the Dogon haul, or how Mali’s heritage was plundered While the Musée du Quai Branly is organising a major exhibition on the Dakar-Djibouti mission in 2025, on 21 June Sotheby’s is auctioning the collecti...