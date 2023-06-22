Why billionaire Aliko Dangote decided not to buy Valenciennes football club

Valenciennes, the French club that confirmed its survival in Ligue 2 despite losing the 38th and final match day at Saint-Étienne, will not be flying the Nigerian flag. As the club’s management confirmed on 16 June, it is currently in exclusive negotiations with Sport Republic, a Danish sports investment company based in London and a majority shareholder in English club FC Southampton (80%) as well as the Turkish club Göztepe Izmir (70%).

Whopping deficit

Sport Republic was one of the first companies to express an interest in buying the French club. And after several months of negotiations and regular visits to Hainaut stadium by Dangote’s emissaries, the latter finally abandoned the deal.

Keeping Valenciennes Football Club (VAFC) in Ligue 2 had been one of Dangote’s non-negotiable conditions. However, according to our sources, the Nigerian billionaire was put off by the club’s