Rwanda-DRC: Final UN report accuses Kigali of supporting M23 rebels

In its final account to the world body, the Group of Experts on the Democratic Republic of the Congo shared mounting evidence shared mounting evidence of Rwandan support for the M23 rebel group that has been wreaking havoc across the resource-rich eastern region. The damning report warns of worsening attacks on civilians and a heightened risk of political instability ahead of Congolese elections in December.

“The Group of Experts on Democratic Republic of the Congo noted with concern that dynamics related to the electoral process, combined with the ongoing heightened conflict in the east and strained regional relations, posed a threat to the country’s peace and stability,” the report says.

The report also casts doubt on hyped-up withdrawals and disengagement by M23, saying they “appeared to have been temporary and tactical, aimed mainly at buying time amid mounting international