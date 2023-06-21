Meddling neighbours

Rwanda-DRC: Final UN report accuses Kigali of supporting M23 rebels

By Julian Pecquet, in Washington

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on June 21, 2023 11:41

© File photo of Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame (REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer)
File photo of Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame (REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer)

Rwanda is in the hot seat again following the release of a UN report documenting the ‘direct interventions’ of its military forces in Eastern Congo.

In its final account to the world body, the Group of Experts on the Democratic Republic of the Congo shared mounting evidence shared mounting evidence of Rwandan support for the M23 rebel group that has been wreaking havoc across the resource-rich eastern region. The damning report warns of worsening attacks on civilians and a heightened risk of political instability ahead of Congolese elections in December.

“The Group of Experts on Democratic Republic of the Congo noted with concern that dynamics related to the electoral process, combined with the ongoing heightened conflict in the east and strained regional relations, posed a threat to the country’s peace and stability,” the report says.

READ MORE DRC: Over 130 civilians killed by M23 rebels last month says UN

The report also casts doubt on hyped-up withdrawals and disengagement by M23, saying they “appeared to have been temporary and tactical, aimed mainly at buying time amid mounting international

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

© Kenya Labour Cabinet Secretary Florence Bore (Facebook)

CS gone rogue?

Kenya: Ruto minister accused of ‘invading’ MP’s $855,000 home Florence Bore, Kenya’s labour cabinet secretary, confirmed on Thursday she vacated a home owned by MP Edward Muriu after he refunded her the deposit, ...
Former Zimbabwean minister Saviour Kasukuwere is escorted at the Magistrates court in Harare © File photo of former Zimbabwean minister and current presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere (c) (REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo)

watch out

Premium badgeZimbabwe: Will Saviour Kasukuwere take votes from Zanu-PF? A new entrant in Zimbabwe’s August 2023 presidential race could result in division of the ruling party vote, according to political analysts.
jad20230531-ass-burkina-nouveaux-partenaires-1256×628-1686839837 © Captain Traoré receives the BRICS representative in Ouagadougou on May 30, 2023. Presidency of Burkina Faso

alliances

Premium badgeBurkina Faso: Ibrahim Traoré turns to new allies as he shuns West Since Captain Ibrahim Traoré came to power in October 2022, Burkina Faso has distanced itself from France and got closer to several non-Western countr...
© Carved wood stool ornamented with sheet silver, from the Asante people, Ghana, 19th century, at the British Museum. (Photo: Wikimedia commons, Ji-Elle)

RETURN THE LOOT

Premium badgeWill Britain return Ghana’s stolen gold and artefacts? Ghana’s revered king of the rich and historic Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is knocking on the doors of the British Museum to return gold ite...