fraud arsenal

How Wagner, Prigozhin teamed up with the CAR’s diamond mafia

in depth

This article is part of the dossier:

Wagner, Africa’s new looters

By Mathieu Olivier

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on July 7, 2023 07:00

Yevgeny Prigozhin and the CAR’s President Faustin-Archange Touadéra © MONTAGE JA: BARBARA DEBOUT/AFP; Pool /Wagner Group/ZUMA Press/ZUMA-REA
Yevgeny Prigozhin and the CAR’s President Faustin-Archange Touadéra © MONTAGE JA: BARBARA DEBOUT/AFP; Pool /Wagner Group/ZUMA Press/ZUMA-REA

The Wagner group has taken control of the Central African diamond sector. We take a deep dive into a profoundly worrying and mysterious business

WAGNER, AFRICA’S NEW PLUNDERERS (1/2)

– Along with gold, coffee and timber, diamonds are a major source of Wagner’s funding in the CAR. The profits could amount to several tens of millions of euros.

– Between Bria, Bangui and Dubai, the Russian mercenary group relies in particular on the Nassours, a Lebanese family with a long history in Central Africa.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

Also in this in Depth:

STATE CAPTURE REDUX

Can South Africa’s Ramaphosa forget about the ‘Farmgate’ scandal? Striding into a press conference this week and dismissing the idea that the African National Congress could lose next year’s elections as ‘silly’, President Cyril Ramaphosa is on a roll.

harvesting bullets

Wagner’s mercenary gold rush in Mali Since its arrival in Bamako at the end of 2021, Yevgeny Prigozhin’s group Wagner has been eyeing Mali’s considerable gold resources. Recovery of mining permits, creation of local companies, artisanal gold panning, trafficking via Dubai; all avenues are being explored to make the most of Mali’s mines.

NEXT TO LEAD?

Ghana: Will VP Bawumia be the NPP’s first Muslim flag bearer? The charismatic vice-president is a favourite in the ruling party primary, which could take him to the presidency in 2024.

‘magical leaves’

Cassava Republic presents ‘Wild Imperfections: An Anthology of Womanist Poems’ This week, editor Natalia Molebatsi introduces a stunning collection of Black women’s poetry brought out by the Nigerian-based publisher.