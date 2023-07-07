How Wagner, Prigozhin teamed up with the CAR’s diamond mafia

This article is part of the dossier:

WAGNER, AFRICA’S NEW PLUNDERERS (1/2)

– Along with gold, coffee and timber, diamonds are a major source of Wagner’s funding in the CAR. The profits could amount to several tens of millions of euros.

– Between Bria, Bangui and Dubai, the Russian mercenary group relies in particular on the Nassours, a Lebanese family with a long history in Central Africa.