Fumbling in the Dark

South Africa turns to Mozambique to try to get the lights back on

By Charles Mangwiro

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on June 23, 2023 10:21

© The bulk of electricity produced in Mozambique is exported to neighbouring countries but many locals have no access to electricity. (Photo Charles Mangwiro)
The bulk of electricity produced in Mozambique is exported to neighbouring countries but many locals have no access to electricity. (Photo Charles Mangwiro)

Mozambique, where about two-thirds of the population don’t have electricity, is emerging as South Africa’s best bet for power supply.

The country’s recent agreement to supply 100MW of electricity on a short-term deal to help South Africa tackle its power crisis is the first step. That will be followed by a further 600MW within six months, minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Carlos Zacarias tells The Africa Report.

South Africa requested help from Mozambique in late May as state electricity utility Eskom implements the worst rolling blackouts, leaving households in the dark for up to 10 hours daily. The initial 100MW of electricity will come from the Nacala floating power plant, and Mozambique’s government has said this commercial agreement will be closed soon.

A further 600MW will come from a floating power station in Maputo and a thermal power station in Ressano Garcia. “We saw very quickly what we can do” and how to provide “short-term and long-term solutions,” Zacarias said after returning from a negotiating

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

© William Ruto, President of Kenya, speaks during a joint press conference with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, French President Emmanuel Macron, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and World Bank President Ajay Banga at the end of the New Global Financial Pact Summit, Friday, June 23, 2023 in Paris, France. Lewis Joly/Pool via REUTERS

new allies

Premium badgeKenya: Anti-dumping policy may give EU edge over China in East Africa A safeguard allowing a return to stiffer taxes in case of dumping threats is the sweetener in the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) between Kenya a...
© Telkom CEO Serame Taukobong (photo: supplied)

TURNAROUND MAESTRO?

Premium badge10 things about CEO Serame Taukobong, who wants Telkom to punch above its weight Telkom CEO Serame Taukobong has big plans for the troubled company to rise to prominence and compete with telecom heavyweights in South Africa.
Nigeria Fuel Crisis © Cars queue in front of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation headquarters to buy fuel in Abuja, Nigeria, Tuesday, May 26, 2015 (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)/

Road Hog

Premium badgeBank finance key to unlocking African car ownership: Autochek African banks hold the key to turning mass car ownership in Africa from dream into reality, Johan van der Merwe, CEO of Autochek Financial Services (A...
© IMF African Department Director Abebe Aemro Selassie. REUTERS

‘Value for Money’

Premium badgeGhana’s ‘aggressive’ debt target vital to end adjustment: IMF Africa director Selassie Ghana’s historically low tax collection is one of the key issues that needs to be addressed in order for the West African nation to meet its “aggressi...