South Africa turns to Mozambique to try to get the lights back on

The country’s recent agreement to supply 100MW of electricity on a short-term deal to help South Africa tackle its power crisis is the first step. That will be followed by a further 600MW within six months, minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Carlos Zacarias tells The Africa Report.

South Africa requested help from Mozambique in late May as state electricity utility Eskom implements the worst rolling blackouts, leaving households in the dark for up to 10 hours daily. The initial 100MW of electricity will come from the Nacala floating power plant, and Mozambique’s government has said this commercial agreement will be closed soon.

A further 600MW will come from a floating power station in Maputo and a thermal power station in Ressano Garcia. “We saw very quickly what we can do” and how to provide “short-term and long-term solutions,” Zacarias said after returning from a negotiating