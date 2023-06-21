watch out

Zimbabwe: Will Saviour Kasukuwere take votes from Zanu-PF?

By Veneranda Langa

Posted on June 21, 2023 14:43

Former Zimbabwean minister Saviour Kasukuwere is escorted at the Magistrates court in Harare © File photo of former Zimbabwean minister and current presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere (c) (REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo)
File photo of former Zimbabwean minister and current presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere (c) (REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo)

A new entrant in Zimbabwe’s August 2023 presidential race could result in division of the ruling party vote, according to political analysts.

Presidential aspirants, including Lovemore Madhuku (party leader of the National Constitutional Assembly); Trust Chikhora (Coalition for Democrats chief); Douglas Mwonzora (head of the MDC) and Saviour Kasukuwere (an independent candidate) filed their papers Wednesday at the Nomination Court, according to local media.

Essentially, Zimbabwe’s polls will be a Zanu-PF versus opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) affair, who both filed their papers on Tuesday.

However, the entry of Kasukuwere might precipitate a presidential run-off, Methuseli Moyo, a political analyst, tells The Africa Report.

Kasukuwere served as a local government minister as well as youth, indigenisation and empowerment minister in the late President Robert Mugabe’s government. Kasukuwere was also the Zanu-PF’s political commissar, a top party organising post.

The Kasukuwere factor

“His votes will disturb […]

