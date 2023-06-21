Presidential aspirants, including Lovemore Madhuku (party leader of the National Constitutional Assembly); Trust Chikhora (Coalition for Democrats chief); Douglas Mwonzora (head of the MDC) and Saviour Kasukuwere (an independent candidate) filed their papers Wednesday at the Nomination Court, according to local media.

Essentially, Zimbabwe’s polls will be a Zanu-PF versus opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) affair, who both filed their papers on Tuesday.

However, the entry of Kasukuwere might precipitate a presidential run-off, Methuseli Moyo, a political analyst, tells The Africa Report.

Kasukuwere served as a local government minister as well as youth, indigenisation and empowerment minister in the late President Robert Mugabe’s government. Kasukuwere was also the Zanu-PF’s political commissar, a top party organising post.

The Kasukuwere factor

“His votes will disturb […]