Senegal: Telecoms pay dearly for internet blackout

By Quentin Velluet

Posted on June 28, 2023 09:00

Clashes between police officers using teargas, and protesters throwing rocks, Dakar, March 16, 2023. Security forces were deployed in the Senegalese capital ahead of a politically-charged trial of an opposition leader. © Jérôme Gilles/NurPhoto via AFP
Clashes between police officers using teargas, and protesters throwing rocks, Dakar, March 16, 2023. Security forces were deployed in the Senegalese capital ahead of a politically-charged trial of an opposition leader. © Jérôme Gilles/NurPhoto via AFP

The damage caused during the protests following Ousmane Sonko’s sentencing and the internet blackout imposed by Macky Sall’s government have had a significant financial impact, with telecoms bearing the brunt of the melee.

“This comes at a very bad time. Eid is coming up and spending will be more focused on this major celebration,” says a source filling a leading position at a Senegalese telecoms operator, less than two weeks ahead of Tabaski (as Eid-Al-Adha is called and celebrated in Senegal and some parts of Mali).

The source is worried as consumption curves have not returned to normal since the demonstrations.

