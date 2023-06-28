new constitution

Tanzania: Reconciliation talks a slow process, says Chadema

By Joseph Burite

Posted on June 28, 2023 12:46

© Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan (R) shakes hands with the chairman of the Chadema opposition party Freeman Mbowe (L) at the State house in Dar Es Salaam.(Photo by STR/ Tanzanian State House/AFP) /
Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan (R) shakes hands with the chairman of the Chadema opposition party Freeman Mbowe (L) at the State house in Dar Es Salaam.(Photo by STR/ Tanzanian State House/AFP) /

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s efforts to reconcile her country’s political forces following years of lingering tensions under her predecessor John Magufuli’s six-year rule are being met with wariness as the main opposition party, Chadema, called the whole process “frustrating”.

“Any political process that takes the views of every stakeholder is definitely a frustrating long-term slow process, normally,” says Freeman Mbowe, Chama Cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo Party, or Chadema (Party for Democracy and Development) party chairman, speaking to The Africa Report.

“You don’t ask for what you want and get it at the same time, you have to negotiate. There are lots of give-and-takes in the process,” he says.

Chadema’s chief points of negotiation include the party’s demands for a new constitution and a revamped electoral body as prerequisites for free and fair elections.

Mbowe says the party is focused on negotiating a new constitution that will benefit all.

“At this point in time, we thought that it’s important and imperative for the main stakeholders in the political arena,” he says, adding that others, such as civil society, professional organisations, and faith-based

