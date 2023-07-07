Wagner’s mercenary gold rush in Mali

Wagner, the new plunderers of Africa (2/2)
Russian mercenaries have set up two mining companies and have since been trying to recover mining licences with the support of the Malian business sector. Their interest in gold has increased tenfold since the start of the war in Ukraine.
