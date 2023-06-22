CLIMATE INJUSTICE

Debt, SDRs, climate adaptation… For Africa, the time for reckoning has come

By Yara Rizk

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on June 22, 2023 15:31

Climate A herd of sheep on the cracked earth of the al-Massira dam in the village of Ouled Essi Masseoud, some 140 km south of Casablanca, on 8 August 2022. ©FADEL SENNA/AFP
A herd of sheep on the cracked earth of the al-Massira dam in the village of Ouled Essi Masseoud, some 140 km south of Casablanca, on 8 August 2022. ©FADEL SENNA/AFP

The tools for development are known, but few are actually financed. How would the continent fare if theory were actually put into practice?

Bringing together some fifty heads of state and over 300 spokespersons from international financial institutions, as well as representatives from the private sector and civil society, the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact, which opens in Paris 22 June, has set itself the task of bringing together several agendas: climate, development and debt. The main objective is to draw up a roadmap to help the countries of the South deal with the contemporary challenges to which they are particularly exposed.

READ MORE By 2050, one in two climate migrants will be African, study shows

In line with Emmanuel Macron’s announcements, this meeting aims to show that rich countries are not abandoning the most vulnerable ones. In recent years, development aid has often suffered from unfulfilled commitments.

$100bn promised to combat climate change

Generally provided in the form of grants or concessional loans, official development assistance (ODA) is the fourth largest

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

© Kenya Labour Cabinet Secretary Florence Bore (Facebook)

CS gone rogue?

Kenya: Ruto minister accused of ‘invading’ MP’s $855,000 home Florence Bore, Kenya’s labour cabinet secretary, confirmed on Thursday she vacated a home owned by MP Edward Muriu after he refunded her the deposit, ...
Former Zimbabwean minister Saviour Kasukuwere is escorted at the Magistrates court in Harare © File photo of former Zimbabwean minister and current presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere (c) (REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo)

watch out

Premium badgeZimbabwe: Will Saviour Kasukuwere take votes from Zanu-PF? A new entrant in Zimbabwe’s August 2023 presidential race could result in division of the ruling party vote, according to political analysts.
jad20230531-ass-burkina-nouveaux-partenaires-1256×628-1686839837 © Captain Traoré receives the BRICS representative in Ouagadougou on May 30, 2023. Presidency of Burkina Faso

alliances

Premium badgeBurkina Faso: Ibrahim Traoré turns to new allies as he shuns West Since Captain Ibrahim Traoré came to power in October 2022, Burkina Faso has distanced itself from France and got closer to several non-Western countr...
© Carved wood stool ornamented with sheet silver, from the Asante people, Ghana, 19th century, at the British Museum. (Photo: Wikimedia commons, Ji-Elle)

RETURN THE LOOT

Premium badgeWill Britain return Ghana’s stolen gold and artefacts? Ghana’s revered king of the rich and historic Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is knocking on the doors of the British Museum to return gold ite...