Debt, SDRs, climate adaptation… For Africa, the time for reckoning has come

Bringing together some fifty heads of state and over 300 spokespersons from international financial institutions, as well as representatives from the private sector and civil society, the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact, which opens in Paris 22 June, has set itself the task of bringing together several agendas: climate, development and debt. The main objective is to draw up a roadmap to help the countries of the South deal with the contemporary challenges to which they are particularly exposed.

In line with Emmanuel Macron’s announcements, this meeting aims to show that rich countries are not abandoning the most vulnerable ones. In recent years, development aid has often suffered from unfulfilled commitments.

$100bn promised to combat climate change

Generally provided in the form of grants or concessional loans, official development assistance (ODA) is the fourth largest