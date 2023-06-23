crunch time

Sierra Leone election: How to tell if the polls will be rigged

By Nic Cheeseman

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on June 23, 2023 06:35

© File photo of Sierra Leoneans lining up to cast their vote at a polling station 2018. R(EUTERS/Olivia Acland)
File photo of Sierra Leoneans lining up to cast their vote at a polling station 2018. R(EUTERS/Olivia Acland)

The temperature is rising in Sierra Leone ahead of general elections on 24 June, and it is not because of climate change.

As election day draws near, the opposition All People’s Congress (APC) is stepping up its campaign to put pressure on the electoral commission to hold a credible poll and on the ruling party to respect the will of the people. Having initially complained about the state of the electoral roll and a last-minute change to the electoral system, opposition leaders have gone through the gears.

In their latest salvo, they called for the electoral commission to be disbanded and replaced with an “international accredited electoral body”. The opposition then organised a protest that led to clashes with the police. So what are the APC so worried about, and how well founded are their fears?

Over the last few months I have received a number of messages warning that the elections will be manipulated in various ways – through repression, censorship of critical voices, and the last minute change to the

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Opinion

© Migrants claiming to be from Darfur, Sudan cross the English Channel in an inflatable boat near Dover, Britain, August 4, 2021. Picture taken August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

HUMANITY VERSUS STATISTICS  

The migrants and the super rich: A tale of two seaborne tragedies Is the life of a millionaire of more value than the life of a migrant?
© File photo of veteran Cameroonian politician John Fru Ndi. (REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye)

sleep well

Premium badgeCameroon’s Chairman Ni John Fru Ndi: Unforgettable democratic legacy Cameroon has been shaken since 12 June by the death of veteran political leader John Fru Ndi, who made great strides in furthering democracy in the We...
© File photo of Prosecutor Karim Khan preparing for a trial at the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

southern justice

Premium badgeSouth Africa’s International Criminal Court conundrum Despite well-documented cases of extreme disparities in income and wealth, not to mention xenophobia, South Africa bears the burden of being Southern ...
© African heads of state pose for a group photo together with Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations during the opening of the 36th Ordinary session of the Assembly of the Africa Union at the African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia February 18, 2023. REUTERS

reversing the trend

Where are the powerful women in Africa? Despite some progress, gender discrimination persists on the continent, particularly in the economic sphere. As for female role models, they seem to b...