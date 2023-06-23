‘Value for Money’

Ghana’s ‘aggressive’ debt target vital to end adjustment: IMF Africa director Selassie

By Sherif Tarek

Posted on June 23, 2023 13:30

© IMF African Department Director Abebe Aemro Selassie. REUTERS
IMF African Department Director Abebe Aemro Selassie. REUTERS

Ghana’s historically low tax collection is one of the key issues that needs to be addressed in order for the West African nation to meet its ‘aggressive’, yet ‘important’ debt-to-GDP ratio target in five years, says Abebe Aemro Selassie, director of the IMF’s Africa department.

The IMF estimated Ghana’s tax revenue to be at 17.2% of GDP this year, up from 15.6% in 2022.

The fund expects the collections to reach 24% by 2028, the year the government aims to bring down its debt-to-GDP ratio to 55% from the current levels that exceed 100%.

“Fiscal deficits for many years in Ghana have been on the high side,” he tells The Africa Report during the Africa CEO Forum in Abidjan. “The ratio of debt service levels, relative to tax collection, have been steadily increasing.

“When you’re investing, you’d want to make sure that there is consistency between increased services you’re providing and your capacity to service […] debt” incurred to finance these projects, he says.

While public investment was rightfully directed to areas that serve development in Ghana over the past years such as health, education and infrastructure, “the government has not done as good a job in

