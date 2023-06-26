Nepo Babies

Côte d’Ivoire: The heirs of family-style politics

By Luc-Roland Kouassi, Luc-Roland Kouassi

Posted on June 26, 2023 09:19

Jean-Louis Billon, Jean-Marc Yacé, Yasmina Ouégnin, Richard Donwahi and Marcel Amon- Tanoh
Jean-Louis Billon, Jean-Marc Yacé, Yasmina Ouégnin, Richard Donwahi and Marcel Amon- Tanoh © MONTAGE JA: Vincent Fournier for JA; Cocody Town Hall; V.Fournier/JA; Facebook Alain-Richard Donwahi; Issam Zejly for JA; Freepik

Born into large families with household names, they are now trying to make a name for themselves – often by embarking on political careers in their own right.

“Say, aren’t you [insert household name]’s son or daughter?” Since Côte d’Ivoire’s 1960 independence movement (and perhaps farther back than that), these names have been a part of Ivorian history: Yacé in Jacqueville; Ekra in Bonoua; Ouégnin in Moossou, and so on.

Almost every region of Côte d’Ivoire has its own ‘extended family’, which has been at the heart of the strategy of the first Ivorian president, Félix Houphouët-Boigny, to consolidate his power: by weaving an oligarchic patchwork around him in order create a great Ivorian bourgeoisie.

READ MORE Côte d’Ivoire: Ouattara and Bédié in the shadow of Houphouët-Boigny

These dynasties have been in place for more than six decades, gradually building up considerable wealth. “These names are familiar to everyone because they have been in Côte d’Ivoire’s school textbooks for years,” says Sylvain N’Guessan, a political analyst.

As children, their heirs rubbed shoulders with Houphouët-Boigny’s barons, and even with

