the grip

Nigeria: Meet Femi Gbajabiamila, President Tinubu’s pathfinder  

By Eniola Akinkuotu

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on June 23, 2023 11:07

Femi Gbajaimila, former speaker of the House of Representatives in Nigeria
Femi Gbajaimila, former speaker of the House of Representatives in Nigeria (DR)

Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, has appointed former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as his chief of staff. Here is a profile of the man who will shape the administration to come, and who has served as Tinubu’s eyes and ears in the past.

After his presidential victory in February, Tinubu set his sights on placing his preferred candidates in the leadership positions at the National Assembly to better control his legislative agenda. This task – and how Tinubu got it done – encapsulates why Gbajabiamila is so important to the new administration, and provides a contrast to what came before.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime