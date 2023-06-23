crowd pleaser

Zambia: Experts greet China debt deal with cautious optimism

By Chiwoyu Sinyangwe

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on June 23, 2023 11:20

© President of the Republic of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema speaks at Walter E. Washington Convention Center on December 14, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
President of the Republic of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema speaks at Walter E. Washington Convention Center on December 14, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Zambia’s creditors, including China, have agreed to restructure the country’s $6.3bn public debt. We ask four leading market analysts about the new deal.

Zambia’s creditors, including China, have agreed to restructure the country’s $6.3bn public debt, providing financial relief to the first African nation to default following the Covid-19 pandemic, officials announced on Thursday.

This decision comes after protracted negotiations over differences between China and Western creditors on Zambia’s $18.6bn external debt.

Market sentiment is broadly positive. Prior to the conclusion of the debt restructuring negotiations, the local currency appreciated by just over 12% in June driven mainly driven by positive sentiment.

With announcement, market participants are predicting additional strengthening of the Kwacha as key fundamental and technical factors buoy the currency.

What will be the impact? We ask four experts:

Government securities market will reopen

For Victor Chileshe, the head Global Markets at Stanbic Bank Zambia, a unit of South

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

A worker walks near a row of cars at Nissan’s manufacturing plant in Rosslyn © REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Road Hog

Premium badgeBank finance key to unlocking African car ownership: Autochek African banks hold the key to turning mass car ownership in Africa from dream into reality, Johan van der Merwe, CEO of Autochek Financial Services (A...
© IMF African Department Director Abebe Aemro Selassie. REUTERS

‘Value for Money’

Premium badgeGhana’s ‘aggressive’ debt target vital to end adjustment: IMF Africa director Selassie Ghana’s historically low tax collection is one of the key issues that needs to be addressed in order for the West African nation to meet its “aggressi...
© The bulk of electricity produced in Mozambique rs exported to neighboring countries but many locals have no access to electricity. (Photo Charles Mwangiro)

Fumbling in the Dark

Premium badgeSouth Africa turns to Mozambique to try to get the lights back on Mozambique, where about two-thirds of the population don’t have electricity, is emerging as South Africa’s best bet for power supply.
© Afreximbank (photo: Afreximbank)

Betting on Africa

Premium badgeAfrexinsure chairman K.C. Li: We’re on a journey to de-risk investments in Africa By providing innovative insurance coverage that hedges against investment risks on the continent, Afrexinsure will boost trade and infrastructure deve...