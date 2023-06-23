Zambia: Experts greet China debt deal with cautious optimism

Zambia’s creditors, including China, have agreed to restructure the country’s $6.3bn public debt, providing financial relief to the first African nation to default following the Covid-19 pandemic, officials announced on Thursday.
This decision comes after protracted negotiations over differences between China and Western creditors on Zambia’s $18.6bn external debt.
Market sentiment is broadly positive. Prior to the conclusion of the debt restructuring negotiations, the local currency appreciated by just over 12% in June driven mainly driven by positive sentiment.
With announcement, market participants are predicting additional strengthening of the Kwacha as key fundamental and technical factors buoy the currency.
What will be the impact? We ask four experts:
Government securities market will reopen
For Victor Chileshe, the head Global Markets at Stanbic Bank Zambia, a unit of South
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In