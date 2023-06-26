Bank finance key to unlocking African car ownership: Autochek

Automotive technology company Autochek operates across the continent and set up the AFS unit, which is based in South Africa, in November 2022. AFS operates in nine African markets: Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Uganda, Kenya, South Africa, and Egypt.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In