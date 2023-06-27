Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu named Musa, a major-general, as the new chief of defence staff on 19 June, replacing Lucky Irabor, a general who had occupied the position for two and half years.

The announcement sent jubilation across his home town in southern Kaduna, an area that continues to experience violent attacks by armed bandits and herdsmen. Although he was born in Sokoto, Musa’s parents hail from Zangon Kataf.

Musa grew up and pursued his early education in Sokoto. At 19, he began his military training at the Nigerian Defence Academy. Five years later, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant into the Infantry Corps of the Nigerian Army, as part of the 38th Regular Course.

“His appointment is a very serious plus for us, he won’t say he doesn’t know the terrain,” a Catholic priest in southern Kaduna tells The Africa Report, echoing the renewed optimism felt by most of the