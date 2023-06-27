hard case

Can Nigeria’s new chief of defence staff crush insecurity at home?

By Ben Ezeamalu

Posted on June 27, 2023 12:09

Nigerian Major General Christopher Musa attends an event in Ngarannam in Nigeria
Nigerian Major General Christopher Musa attends an event in Ngarannam in Nigeria, October 22, 2022. To match Special Report NIGERIA-MILITARY/CHILDREN REUTERS/Christophe Van Der Perre

Security was a key failure of Nigeria’s former general turned President Buhari. Will new leader Bola Tinubu improve things? His appointment for the new chief of of defence staff certainly sparked jubilation in villages in southern Kaduna, in Nigeria’s north-west. Can Christopher Musa crush the bandits and militia who kill and kidnap in his home region?

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu named Musa, a major-general, as the new chief of defence staff on 19 June, replacing Lucky Irabor, a general who had occupied the position for two and half years.

The announcement sent jubilation across his home town in southern Kaduna, an area that continues to experience violent attacks by armed bandits and herdsmen. Although he was born in Sokoto, Musa’s parents hail from Zangon Kataf.

Musa grew up and pursued his early education in Sokoto. At 19, he began his military training at the Nigerian Defence Academy. Five years later, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant into the Infantry Corps of the Nigerian Army, as part of the 38th Regular Course.

“His appointment is a very serious plus for us, he won’t say he doesn’t know the terrain,” a Catholic priest in southern Kaduna tells The Africa Report, echoing the renewed optimism felt by most of the

