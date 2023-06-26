new allies

Kenya: Anti-dumping policy may give EU edge over China in East Africa

By Herald Onyango

Posted on June 26, 2023 13:01

© William Ruto, President of Kenya, speaks during a joint press conference with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, French President Emmanuel Macron, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and World Bank President Ajay Banga at the end of the New Global Financial Pact Summit, Friday, June 23, 2023 in Paris, France. Lewis Joly/Pool via REUTERS
William Ruto, President of Kenya, speaks during a joint press conference with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, French President Emmanuel Macron, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and World Bank President Ajay Banga at the end of the New Global Financial Pact Summit, Friday, June 23, 2023 in Paris, France. Lewis Joly/Pool via REUTERS

A safeguard allowing a return to stiffer taxes in case of dumping threats is the sweetener in the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) between Kenya and the European Union. The agreement could allow the EU to solidify its trade position while shaking off China’s influence in East Africa.

Kenya will be seeking to protect its domestic market as it reverses the impact of previous cheap Chinese imports that have crippled several small domestic businesses. Its neighbouring countries, which have been coy about EPA accession, share the same concern.

