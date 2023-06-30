Tough on crime

South Africa: Cyber deal with France hints at crackdown on computer criminals

By Ray Mwareya

Posted on June 30, 2023 10:17

South Africa is toughening up its fight against cybercrime by inking a training deal with France as it looks to shed its international reputation as a safe haven for transnational computer crooks.

Fuelling the cybercrime protocol deal signed by South African Justice Minister Ronald Lamola and French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna is Pretoria’s desire to shed its embarrassing February 2023 inclusion on the so-called grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the Paris-based global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog. The country made the list because of its alleged deficiencies in fighting money laundering and terrorism financing.

At the core of the agreement with France is a focus on developing skills and expertise.

South Africa’s prosecutors, the Special Investigating Unit, will gain French training in combating cybercrime. The deal also calls for setting up an anti-cybercrime academy to train police personnel from South Africa and nearby African countries.  

“This will boost confidence in the investment climate in our country that our cyberspace is

